COVID cases remain low as WI passes 800,000 vaccine doses given

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin reports 35 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday even as new cases remain low and hospitalizations have dropped sharply.

According to the Department of Health Services, there were 821 positive results in the latest batch of 5,813 test results. That’s the most new cases in 4 days but it marked a 5th day in a row with fewer than 1,000 cases. The state is averaging 919 cases per day over the last 7 days, down from 970. Active cases -- those showing symptoms or diagnosed in the past 30 days -- are down to 2.3% of all diagnosed cases (12,790 people).

The state is averaging 25 deaths per day, up from Tuesday’s average of 22. Wisconsin added more than 30 people to COVID-19′s death toll four times in the last 7 days. Over the past year, 6,129 people have died. The death rate was 1.11% of all known cases for a second day.

Deaths were reported in 20 counties, including Brown, which reported its 200th COVID-19 death: Barron, Brown, Calumet, Chippewa, Door, Forest, Green Lake, Jackson, Kenosha (5), Milwaukee (4), Polk, Racine (4), Vernon, Walworth (2), Washington (2), Waukesha (4), Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

New cases were identified in 64 of the 72 counties. Forest and Green Lake counties reported new deaths even though they didn’t report new cases.

The 5,813 tests were the most the state received in six days. Wisconsin hasn’t had a day with more than 10,000 results in over a month, but with 53.2% of the state’s population being tested at least once, there are fewer people being tested for the first time.

The state now says it’s using the 7-day percent positive by test for a more accurate picture of the COVID-19 positivity rate (CLICK HERE). These are based on preliminary results, but the 7-day positivity rate on Tuesday, the latest available, was down to 3.9% -- the lowest since June 28. Health officials want to see the positivity rate below 3% to consider the spread of the virus is being managed. Even by the previous standard of looking at one test per person, which is how the CDC compiles its reports, the positivity rate was down to 14.12% on Wednesday, marking four days in a row with a positivity rate below 20%.

To date, 3,098,447 people have been tested for the coronavirus. 551,871 tested positive, and 532,793 (96.6%) of them are considered recovered.

VACCINATIONS

A weekly update from the Department of Health Services says the federal government has allocated 1,152,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin since mid-December. Some of that went to the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. That state has ordered 901,500 doses.

According to Wednesday’s report, 822,910 doses of vaccine have been administered either as a first or second dose. That’s 29,436 more “shots in the arm” than the state reported Tuesday. These numbers may reflect shots given within the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. The state says 183,758 people have completed their vaccinations, which is 9,543 more people getting that second shot since the last report.

The state now says 37% of Wisconsin residents 65 or older received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More older adults have received at least one shot than all other age groups combined. Older adults have been the focus of vaccination efforts the last few weeks because they’re most at-risk of dying or needing hospitalization for a COVID-19 infection.

Tuesday, the state and its health partners identified a second person in Wisconsin with a U.K. variant of COVID-19. That mutation of the coronavirus is believed to be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original strain that emerged from China, but the CDC says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both effective at preventing infection.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 102 more people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period, the most in over a week. It was only the 2nd time in 7 days the state had more than 100 admissions for COVID-19. The state is averaging 80 new hospitalizations per day over the last 7 days.

Taking new admissions, discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 47 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday than the day before. There are 525 hospitalized (the fewest since September 23) with 133 in intensive care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 248 ICU beds (16.9%) and 2,178 (19.5%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,205 cases (+10) (74 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,295 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,932 cases (+10) (87 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,128 cases (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,152 cases (+15) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,798 cases (+10) (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,559 cases (+2) (23 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 11,979 cases (+34) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,183 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 786 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,394 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,717 cases (+14) (43 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,446 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,226 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,771 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,334 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,783 cases (+1) (36 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,257 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,561 cases (+13) (72 deaths) (+1)

