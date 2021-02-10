Durand man charged with 10th OWI

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Durand man has been charged in Eau Claire County with his 10th OWI.

Court records show Douglas Van Buskirk has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 10th offense and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Van Buskirk was arrested Tuesday after Mega Holiday worker called law enforcement. He was seen leaving Mega Holiday on Texaco Drive and arriving at Mega Holiday on Truax.

When asked about driving, Van Buskirk told authorities that someone else driven the vehicle but he did not know where they went. He also admitted to having “a couple” of beers the night before between midnight and 3 a.m.

Deputies reported his PBT came back at .115. He currently is under a .02 alcohol restriction as he has nine prior convictions on his record. The past convictions range from 1995 to 2016, and now 2021. They also include multiple counties and Iowa.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.