Eau Claire City Council approves new development projects

Water Street Flats project
Water Street Flats project(JCap Real Estate)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two, new development projects were passed by the Eau Claire City Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The first was unanimous approval of a rezoning and site plan for new apartments in the 700 block of Water Street.

The Water Street Flats project is under development by JCap Real Estate. It consists of two, three-story buildings with 40, one and two bedroom units. On-site parking will be available for 75 percent of residents along with what’s described as ample street parking.

Also passed, rezoning and a site plan for a new Kwik Trip location. This is at the intersection of Melby Street and Business Highway 53. It replaces a former Mobil gas station at the site. That passed on a 9 to 2 vote.

