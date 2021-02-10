Mayo Clinic Health System warns of new COVID-19 strains

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The country may be close to a larger and more deadlier spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayo Clinic health officials warned with the new COVID-19 strain and vaccinations lagging, if Americans do not take measures into their own hands by masking and social distancing we could see yet another deadly spike.

But if Americans follow health guidelines, and stay home when they can there could be a lull in cases and deaths.

Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group and Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Gregory Poland says, “depending upon how successful we are in this race of time and vaccine, virus and opportunity. if we can between people who have gotten infected and the ability to deliver large amounts of vaccines we may in fact be able to prevent the worst of that.”

Dr. Poland also says while the country waits to get vaccinated, wearing a mask to stop the spread is just as important as getting vaccinated.

