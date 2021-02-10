Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System warns of new COVID-19 strains

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The country may be close to a larger and more deadlier spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayo Clinic health officials warned with the new COVID-19 strain and vaccinations lagging, if Americans do not take measures into their own hands by masking and social distancing we could see yet another deadly spike.

But if Americans follow health guidelines, and stay home when they can there could be a lull in cases and deaths.

Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group and Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Gregory Poland says, “depending upon how successful we are in this race of time and vaccine, virus and opportunity. if we can between people who have gotten infected and the ability to deliver large amounts of vaccines we may in fact be able to prevent the worst of that.”

Dr. Poland also says while the country waits to get vaccinated, wearing a mask to stop the spread is just as important as getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
District attorney responds to Treu’s request to withdraw pleas

Latest News

Sam Davey 3rd grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Sam Davey 3rd Grade Teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
COVID-19
COVID cases remain low as WI passes 800,000 vaccine doses given