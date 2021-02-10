Advertisement

National Guard COVID-19 testing site to close due to weather

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to cold temperatures.

The Peace Church site on Filmore Avenue will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday Feb. 13, but will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

The testing site is scheduled to resume normal hours of testing on Friday, Feb. 19.

