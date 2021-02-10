Advertisement

Sam Davey 3rd Grade Teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Golden Apple Award winner at Sam Davey Elementary has been a teacher at the school for more than three decades. According to principal Joe Eisenhuth, Stephanie Vierbicher has been a model of consistency who has served as a mentor for younger teachers and has always focused on doing what’s right for her kids.

Vierbicher was presented with a shiny ‘gold’ apple from her students and peers and Stephanie will add to her Golden Apple collection as she will also receive a Golden Apple crystal. Mrs. Vierbicher says it’s been a challenging year for everyone, but she’s extremely proud of her students.

“I think last spring when kids were home, they really realized that school is a good place to be and a good social-educational place for them. So seeing them love learning, give them as many tools as we can, so when they go home they know what to do and they’ve learned a lot about technology. They can go on, find their assignments, they can submit them through a picture, they’re incredible,” says Verbicher.

“I give her and the other staff credit for taking a bunch of unknowns including how the kids would respond and working together with the students and families to make the best of a very unique situation. The kids, we’re super proud of them, they’re good reminders to us as adults sometimes to learn how to roll with things and make adjustments and make the best of it so,” adds Eisenhuth.

