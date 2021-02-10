Winona State University receives largest gift in history

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) -

A university in Minnesota has received a generous financial donation, and its source is one who meant it to be a sizable last wish.

Maynard Weber was a big supporter of his Alma Mater, Winona State University.

“He was always a very generous, very talkative, fun loving guy who had a lot of stories about baseball, about his father and painting,” said Roger Boulay, WSU Arts Collection Coordinator.

Known as “Mo”, Weber died in 2019, but he had one more gift to give his beloved campus.

“When Mo passed away in his estate he left a huge gift,” said Scott Olson, President of Winona State University.

A gift worth $5 million, it marks the largest monetary donation in the university’s history.

That’s not all.

“He also gave us a gift of the fantastic art his father painted,” Olson added.

Weber’s generosity will go a long way, including the creation of a new state-of-the-art gallery space for art and design in Winona State’s Laird Norton Center.

“This is a beautiful, old building in Winona that was gifted to the university from the Laird Norton Company, said Olson. “They were a huge lumber company that helped build Winona. About four years ago, they gifted the building to the university.”

Plans call for a fabrication lab in the basement, along with gallery and classroom space on the first and second floors.

“Winona is becoming known as a real arts destination,” Olson said. “We have the Marine Art Museum, the Great River Shakespeare Festival, the Beethoven Festival and Frozen River Festival.”

“We’ll be able to support a lot more students coming here financially,” said Boulay. “We’ll also be able to bring them world-class programming using this building and this gift of art.”

Mo’s gift will also fund sports scholarships for Winona State Athletics.

It’s all part of making Weber’s donation go a long way.

Mo’s love for art comes in part from his father, Max Weber, a famed painter regarded as one of the first American cubist painters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.