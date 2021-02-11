Attorney for French Island residents puts city on notice for PFAS contamination

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Last month, we told you how several people who live near La Crosse found out their drinking water is contaminated with PFAS.

Jim Boisen has been a French Island and Town of Campbell resident near La Crosse Regional Airport for more than 30 years.

“I moved here from out in the country out in North Bend,” said Boisen. “When I was born, my parents just lived about half a mile from here.”

What he wasn’t ready for, however, was the news last fall that their well tested positive for PFAS. The chemical is believed to have been spread from city use of firefighting foam at the airport.

“I’ve been working for a lot of years on this house, we put a lot of money in this house and now I couldn’t sell it if I wanted to,” Boisen added.

Boisen and his wife have received bottled water since December, but that doesn’t change how much they and fellow residents continue to ask what’s going to happen for the future of their water.

“There’s been a huge outpouring from the French Island community in terms of people wanting to make sure that their property rights, their clean water is protected and that they are compensated for loss of property value and injuries they’re suffering,” said Tim Jacobson, a La Crosse area attorney. “We’ve got some people that have horrible medical ailments.”

This week, Jacobson stepped in to serve the city 800 documents from about 130 landowners affected.

“There are potentially multiple responsible parties involved here,” Jacobson said. “There’s also of course, the issue about the chemical companies that manufactured this foam and hid information from the public about how dangerous this stuff was.”

Jacobson hopes to sit down with city officials to find solutions, including a potential new water supply Mayor Tim Kabat suggested in January.

“I just hope the town and the city won’t politicize this whole thing and look at it with some compassion,” said Boisen.

At the end of the day, Boisen says he just hopes to find some peace of mind looking down the road.

Jacobson says he is still waiting for results from the city on their knowledge of PFAS chemical use.

We did reach out to the La Crosse city attorney and the mayor for a response on the filing but haven’t heard back yet.

