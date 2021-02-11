Advertisement

CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – You may want to put brakes on letting the good times roll this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for those planning to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The CDC suggests plenty of space for social distancing.

Also, hosts should require guests to wear appropriate masks, not just the festive ones.

This goes for both indoor and outdoor parties, but the CDC points out the outside is safer than the inside.

The safest way, the experts say, is to celebrate Mardi Gras virtually and with people who live with you.

