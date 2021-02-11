CRHS hosts Valentine’s Day cat adoption event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Are you ready to meet your match in time for Valentine’s Day?

The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is hosting an adoption promotion.

All available cats age one and older will have their adoption fees reduced. From February 12 through February 14, adult cat adoption fees will be just $14.

For more information, you can call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014. Click HERE to see some of the adoptable cats.

