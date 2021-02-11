Advertisement

CRHS hosts Valentine’s Day cat adoption event

Paw prints
Paw prints(WRDW)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Are you ready to meet your match in time for Valentine’s Day?

The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is hosting an adoption promotion.

All available cats age one and older will have their adoption fees reduced. From February 12 through February 14, adult cat adoption fees will be just $14.

For more information, you can call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014. Click HERE to see some of the adoptable cats.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Potato & Gravy
WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Potato & Gravy
Free, pet microchip clinic on February 15 in Eau Claire
WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Potato & Gravy
Support shelter pets this Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day gift ideas supporting local pet shelters