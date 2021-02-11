Eau Claire Co. man charged with hiding a corpse remains in jail

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 for an Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse.

During a hearing Wednesday, February 10, 55-year-old Roger Minck was ordered to remain in the Eau Claire County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His attorney wanted the bond modified, but the judge denied it.

Minck was charged in December 2020 in connection to the overdose death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton. Cleasby was reported missing in November 2018. Cleasby’s body was found a month later in Minck’s duplex on Seymour Road in Eau Claire County.

