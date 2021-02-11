Advertisement

Eau Claire Co. man charged with hiding a corpse remains in jail

(Eau Claire County Jail)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 for an Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse.

During a hearing Wednesday, February 10, 55-year-old Roger Minck was ordered to remain in the Eau Claire County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His attorney wanted the bond modified, but the judge denied it.

Minck was charged in December 2020 in connection to the overdose death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton. Cleasby was reported missing in November 2018. Cleasby’s body was found a month later in Minck’s duplex on Seymour Road in Eau Claire County.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
District attorney responds to Treu’s request to withdraw pleas

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic will be at Blackhawk Tech
As of Wednesday, the state had administered 822,910 total shots according to the State...
Wisconsin officials excited about COVID-19 vaccination progress
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains
Eau Claire city hall
City of Eau Claire pauses search for new city manager