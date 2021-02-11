Free, pet microchip clinic on February 15 in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A free microchip clinic is coming up Monday, February 15. The clinic is happening at Your Dog’s Gym (5717 33rd Ave) in Eau Claire from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

During the microchip clinic, donations will also be collected for Bob’s House for Dogs.

No appointment is needed for the clinic. Microchips can help reunite pets with their families if they are to ever get separated. When a dog is microchipped, their odds of being returned home is 2.5 times higher than dogs that are not microchipped. The goal is to microchip 100 dogs.

Dogs must be eight weeks or older. If your dog may be skittish, overly hyper, or aggressive around other dogs, let a volunteer know when you arrive.

There is no charge to get your dog chipped thanks to support from local businesses:

LolliCakes

Lincolnwood Resort

Bluff Country Feed & Seed

Tri-Paw’d Pet Care

Lost Dogs of Wisconsin

Little Red Barn Dog Rescue

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor for future clinics, the cost is $100. If you’re interested, email Little Red Barn Dog Rescue.

