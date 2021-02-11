Advertisement

Judge orders gray wolf hunting season to open this month

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources was ordered Thursday to open the gray wolf hunting season this month as opposed waiting until November.

The ruling was a victory for the Kansas-based hunting group, Hunter Nation, Inc., who filed its lawsuit just over a week ago.

The Jefferson Co. judge, having denied an initial request for a temporary injunction that would have opened the season, indicated the ruling was expedited because the plaintiffs were “entitled” to a decision.

The Trump Administration has removed wolves from the federal endangered species list last month, however the DNR board refused to allow hunting for February because the state’s Chippewa tribes had not been consulted, as per their treaty.

Wisconsin’s wolf hunting season typically runs from November through February.

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye had no immediate comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Department of Health Services gives a COVID-19 update
Generic police lights
River Falls woman arrested for driving under the influence, 3 children in the vehicle
A pedestrian walks past a Walgreens drugstore in the west Loop area of downtown Chicago on...
Wisconsin Walgreens to start offering COVID-19 vaccine
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (2/11/21)