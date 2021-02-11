Advertisement

La Crosse man charged with child sex crimes

Kyle Ward-May has been charged in La Crosse County.
Kyle Ward-May has been charged in La Crosse County.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with child sex crimes in La Crosse County.

Court records show Kyle Ward-May has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crimes and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

The criminal complaint says that on Feb. 2, law enforcement began an undercover chat investigation prepending to be a 15-year-old girl.

Ward-May is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22 for a calendar call. He was in court via Zoom Thursday for an initial appearance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old

Latest News

Robbins Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Robbins Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
New president and CEO named at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update