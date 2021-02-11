La Crosse man charged with child sex crimes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with child sex crimes in La Crosse County.

Court records show Kyle Ward-May has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crimes and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

The criminal complaint says that on Feb. 2, law enforcement began an undercover chat investigation prepending to be a 15-year-old girl.

Ward-May is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22 for a calendar call. He was in court via Zoom Thursday for an initial appearance.

