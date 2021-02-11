New COVID cases in WI surpass 1,000 for first time in nearly a week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since last Friday, even as COVID-19 vaccinations near a milestone.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday reported 7,144 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time, and 1,239 of these were positive. The positivity rate by that measure is 17.34%, below 20% for the fifth straight day. The remaining 5,905 tests were negative. It was the largest batch of test results the state received since last Friday as well. Wisconsin’s rolling average is 879 new cases per day over the last 7 days, down from 919.

The state is now gauging the 7-day average positivity rate by the total number of tests, even for people who are tested multiple times, such as health care workers or COVID-19 patients. These results are preliminary as they’re under review, but that measure shows the percentage of positive tests fell sharply from 3.9% on Tuesday to 3.6% on Wednesday, the latest data available (CLICK HERE for more information from the DHS). That’s the lowest average positivity rate since 3.4% last June 24.

The DHS added 11 deaths to COVID-19′s death toll in our state. The death rate remained at 1.11% after rising from 1.10% on Tuesday. The deaths were added in Brown (2), Columbia, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Portage (2), Racine (2), Sauk, Waukesha (2) and Waupaca counties. Death totals were revised in Kenosha and Waushara counties.

New cases were identified in all but two counties: Florence and Rusk.

To date, 553,110 people have tested positive in Wisconsin for the COVID-19 virus. 6,140 have died (1.1%); 534,164 (96.6%) are considered recovered; and 12,647 (2.3%) are currently active cases.

VACCINATIONS

Thursday’s update from the DHS says 860,389 people received at least one shot in the COVID-19 vaccine regimen, which is 37,479 more than Wednesday’s report. That includes 196,991 people who received their second and final dose, which is 13,233 more people than Wednesday. These numbers may reflect shots given over the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

A new dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website says 11.1% of people age 16 or older in Wisconsin have received at least one dose. You can also look at vaccinations by county. By our calculations, 3.38% of Wisconsin’s total population has completed the vaccine regimen.

Tuesday, the state and its health partners identified a second person in Wisconsin with a U.K. variant of COVID-19. That mutation of the coronavirus is believed to be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original strain that emerged from China, but the CDC says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both effective at preventing infection.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 52 people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period for COVID-19. The state says 25,142 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past year, which is 4.5% of all cases.

The latest figures available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 489 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Wednesday, with 127 in intensive care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 278 ICU beds (19.0%) and 2,190 (19.6%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,217 cases (+12) (74 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,302 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,944 cases (+12) (87 deaths)

Clark – 3,131 cases (+3) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,156 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,815 cases (+17) (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,560 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,996 cases (+17) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,193 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 789 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,400 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,732 cases (+15) (43 deaths)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,452 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,240 cases (+14) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,778 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,339 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,786 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,260 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,583 cases (+22) (72 deaths)

