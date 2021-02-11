New president and CEO named at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. has named Andy Barth, MHA, as the next president and CEO. He will begin serving in this role on March 29, 2021.

Mr. Barth is a Wisconsin native who has worked in health care organizations serving Wisconsin, Indiana, and Colorado, including key markets in Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Denver, and most recently in central Wisconsin at Aspirus Health.

In his role at Aspirus Health, he has served as president and chief executive officer for the northeastern Wisconsin region with additional assignments across the system and southern region. While at Aspirus, Mr. Barth has overseen the development and implementation of regional strategy and operating plans to enhance patient care.

He is credited for advancing key measures across mission, quality, service, people, growth, and finance initiatives. He has an extensive background in hospital and ambulatory management, physician alignment and strategy, and operational excellence which is valuable experience to bring to his new role at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

“I am truly grateful to be welcomed into such a united mission to serve across the Franciscan Order, HSHS and Sacred Heart,” Mr. Barth said. “The dedication to the ministry of St. Francis and commitment to Sacred Heart’s heritage of care in Eau Claire and the surrounding communities is why I am excited to join this expansive and talented team. I am honored for the opportunity to serve during these unprecedented times and help shape the next chapter in the history of Sacred Heart.”

Mr. Barth has a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Healthcare Administration and Informatics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Iowa.

Mr. Barth and his family are avid outdoor enthusiasts and enjoy exploring by ski, bike, and foot. Andy and his wife have three children and are very excited to join the Eau Claire community.

Mr. Barth will be replacing Sandy Anderson, who graciously served as interim president and CEO at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the past year.

Andy Barth (Katie Warnke of GreenEarth Photography | HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.