New surveys show farmers expect to plant nearly 95 million acres of corn this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers in southern states like Texas get started with their corn plantings in February and according to Farm Futures, by the time all the corn is planted around the country, it will add up to a lot of acres. Their recent farmer surveys shows farmers will plant 94.7 million acres to corn this spring—up about 4% from last year. That survey also shows farmers will plant about 84 and a half million acres to soybeans this year—up about a million and a half acres from 2020. Spring wheat seedings are also expected to increase this year by about 3% to 12.6 million acres.

State farm organizations were at the state capitol on Monday to testify before the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism. They were there to support Senate bills 81, 82 and 83 which deal with truth in labeling for fluid milk, dairy products originating from milk and meat. Among those testifying were representatives of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association. They urged the Wisconsin legislature to pass the bills which would label meat and dairy products as coming only from mammals and not from plants. They said our food needs to be honestly labeled to protect the integrity of the system and avoid confusion among consumers.

The general sign-up period for this round of the Conservation Reserve Program was supposed to end tomorrow. But USDA officials earlier this week extended the deadline so the new team at the Agriculture Department could have more time to evaluate ways to increase enrollment. Under the Trump Administration, incentives and rental payment rates were reduced resulting in a shortfall of over 4 million acres. No new enrollment deadline date has been set as of yet.

U.S. pork and lamb exports did pretty well in 2020 but our foreign beef sales fell from 2019 levels. Our total pork exports totaled nearly3 million tons—about 11% more than in 2019. The value of those sales was also up 11% to $7.7 billion. We had record pork sales in 2020 to China, Central America, Vietnam and Chile. U.S. lamb exports hit a new high at over 20 million metric tons –up 27% from 2019. The value of those sales reached almost $24 million. But beef exports fell 5% last year to 1 and a quarter million metric tons with sales also down 5% to $7.65 billion.

