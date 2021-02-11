Paying the bills: the pandemic’s impact on landlords

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Landlords like their tenants are relying on rental assistance programs to pay the bills. There aren’t any specific programs to help landlords.

They also don’t usually qualify for aid through the Paycheck Protection Program. If landlords lose their properties, the cost of rent could be on the rise.

About 10 cents of every dollar paid in rent goes into the pocket of a landlord. That’s according to a survey by the National Apartment Association. The rest goes to pay bills like the mortgage, utilities and taxes.

When tenants can’t pay rent, landlords also pile up debt.

Many landlords are calling Chris Mokler, the director of legislative affairs for the Wisconsin Apartment Association for advice to get through the pandemic.

“Two weeks ago got a call from a gentleman that has an eight unit apartment building, and he’s getting one rent out of eight and the other seven aren’t paying for whatever reason,” Mokler said. “Well there’s obviously no way he can pay his bills.”

If landlords can’t pay, they could lose their buildings. Mokler said this could raise rent prices.

“If landlords lose their properties, tenants don’t have a place to rent anymore, and if more landlords lose their properties, it’s going to become more costly to do business, and rent’s going to go up,” Mokler said.

Another factor that may drive up rent: the cost of construction. Trevor Bohland with Eau Claire Realy said it’s another effect of the pandemic.

“Should I be building? Because the prices have, in the case of lumber dimensional rough framing lumber is 25% plus, osb is three times the money, rafters and floor trusses are two times the money of what they were a year ago,” Bohland said.

Higher up-front costs to be factored in to future rent.

As of now, the demand for housing in the Chippewa Valley continues to push a boom in construction.

The added cost of construction hasn’t hampered this boom yet, but Bohland said it is something they have to think about.

