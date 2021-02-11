River Falls woman arrested for driving under the influence, 3 children in the vehicle

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A River Falls woman was arrested Thursday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- first offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol noted three children under the age of 16 were in the vehicle.

Troopers stopped Vershanna Fox, 31, for driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. When officials approached the vehicle they noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

