River Falls woman arrested for driving under the influence, 3 children in the vehicle
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A River Falls woman was arrested Thursday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- first offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol noted three children under the age of 16 were in the vehicle.
Troopers stopped Vershanna Fox, 31, for driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. When officials approached the vehicle they noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
