Robbins Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation is honoring educators and staff at all twenty schools in the district with a Golden Apple Award. At Robbins Elementary, they are recognizing Amy Gonyea, considered the face of the school.

Robbins’ principal Jake Donze says Amy is the first and last person most of the students see each day they come to school. To show much they appreciate Mrs. Gonyea, the students lined the hallway for a parade to celebrate all that she does for the school community.

“I love the variety, I love the positive attitude, I love making a difference. I love just being around, there’s nothing like an elementary school, just the feel and innocence, again I’m blessed to be a Robbins. Everybody in this building, the district, everybody has stepped up to the challenges this year, and the students and the staff here and our families make my job enjoyable,” says Gonyea.

Donze adds, “We kind of joke that some people ask Siri or ask Alexa and we all ask Amy. She just knows everything there needs to know about the school or can find the answer for you. I think she is a great resource for us, and has been such a great presence, it’s that type of person you want as the face of your school as people walk in and just the perfect person to be there.”

