Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brittany Byrnes and her family of four have been without heat at their Rice Lake home for five days. Wednesday morning, her thermostat read at 52 degrees.

Frustrated, and with another week of subzero temperatures in the forecast, Byrnes moved her family in with her mom for a few days and she took to Facebook to share her situation.

“I called a repairman he said, ‘oh there is no use, you’ve got to replace it’ and unfortunately, I don’t have the funds. I work in fast food and I am the only with income in the house,” Byrnes said.

Her post was sent to Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling, who stepped in to help.

“We decided as a brand new company we were going to donate a brand a new furnace and install it free of charge,” Larson said. “I just felt it was necessary to do for this family.”

Soon, more people in the community heard about Byrnes’ situation and pitched in money towards the new heating system. By Wednesday afternoon, Larson was able to install a new furnace in the family’s home.

“Being a small business owner, family owned and operated by me and my wife, we just decided this would be the best thing for the community to show that we care as a company and we are gonna be there for anybody,” Larson said.

Byrnes says the act of kindness was not expected.

“I never ask for anything and I am thankful for the community because we wouldn’t have been able to afford heat for a month so we really appreciate it,” she said. “We are ready to come home.”

With their new heating system in place, the family will be able to keep out the chill of winter thanks to the warmth shown by Shane and the community.

