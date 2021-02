EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s round one of the I-94 rivalry as Stout and Eau Claire battle in men’s and women’s basketball. Plus, Blugolds men’s hockey battles Superior at home. Finally, we hear from Payton Kostka as he heads back to WIAA State Wrestling looking to finish his career with a state title.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.