UWEC holds MLK Celebration event in honor of Black History Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire hosted its cornerstone event during Black History Month. The campus’s Fourth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration was conducted virtually this year. It was co-hosted by the Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

A highlight of Wednesday’s program was the presentation of the UW-Eau Claire Martin Luther King Junior Social Justice Leadership Award. This year, it went to history professor Dr. Selika Ducksworth Lawton.

Her remarks called attention to a court system, which she says has given people of color “few tools to deal with” racial inequalities and offensive language.

“In the older days, the N-word would have been met with a slap or punch - or even as during Christmas break, a can of Twisted Tea. Today, however, such a response will get the victim arrested. Yet, the expectation to simply tolerate this behavior is aggravating. The minimization is enraging. The refusal of law and UW System policy to treat these events as serious hampers the ability of our administrators to deal with them,” said Dr. Selika Ducksworth Lawton.

