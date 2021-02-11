Advertisement

UWEC students organize sit-in protest after racist social media posts surface

Students hold protest on campus
Students hold protest on campus(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of students gathered on the UW-Eau Claire campus this afternoon for a sit-in protest.

The event was held in response to screenshots containing racist language, which allegedly came from a UWEC student on snapchat.

The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire has been celebrating black history month with events like their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held Wednesday. That virtual presentation came a few days after a UWEC student was accused of making racist posts on Snapchat.

“The fact that this has happened during black history month and the lack of response which is disrespectful and it feels a little cynical,” said UWEC student Stephanie Hoeksema.

Hoeksema and UWEC freshman Jacksen Wolff say Chancellor James Schmidt has not acknowledged the harmful images.

“We’re here to say we are very tired of that and we want to put in policy to say that that type of behavior towards BIPOC people will not be tolerated on this campus,” Wolff said.

Dozens gathered for the sit in to bring attention to what they say is an undeniable pattern at the university.

“For lack of a better term people are pissed. This is the third, fourth, fifth large incident that’s been getting attention in the last three years. People are tired of having to come out here every semester and go this is unacceptable,” Wolff said.

Wolff says it shouldn’t be students’ responsibility to address these issues and have suggestions to stop them from happening.

“Something like a community or campus justice board that would have educational psychologists on it and BIPOC students on it. We don’t have the power to make these kinds of changes, but it seems like our administrators need some ideas so we’re happy to do that,” Hoeksema said.

Students plan to continue their protests until changes are made.

In a statement from UWEC, the interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, writes the entire UWEC leadership team denounces the racist social media posts from the weekend and will be meeting with the protesting students to discuss how to become an anti-racist campus.

