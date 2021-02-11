Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Potato & Gravy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICE LAKE AND EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking to share Valentine’s Day with a sweetheart, Bruce at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue is said to be as sweet as sugar.

He’s a five-year-old Newfie mix. You may notice his fur is a little short. That’s because it was so badly matted, it had to be shaved down. Bruce has hypothyroidism and a little arthritis in his back, which is likely due to weight gain from his hypothyroidism. Good news, though, Bruce has already shed 35 pounds!

LRBDR staff members say Bruce does great with dogs and cats. If he wants to go outside or just wants some extra attention - he’ll let you know with a little bark! This guy’s personality (along with his tail) are sure to sweep you off your feet once you meet him.

Click here to go to the adoption application. Click here to send an email.

_______

These two, blue-eyed cats go together like mashed potatoes and gravy, which is probably why they’re named Potato and Gravy.

The feline sisters are five months old. They’re available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Potato and Gravy are inseparable, which is why they must be adopted together.

These playful gals hope to find someone who has enough room in their heart for both of them, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Click here for a link to the adoption application. Phone: 715-839-4747 EMAIL: info@eccha.org

