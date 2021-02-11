Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels in January, a lucky player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, January 15 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mega Holiday #11 located at 1433 Commercial Blvd. in Chippewa Falls.

Anthony Romanowski of Eau Claire claimed the winning million-dollar ticket at Lottery headquarters on February 2. Anthony looks forward to using his winnings to pay off his home and car plus being able to use the prize to fund his hobbies of hunting and fishing. “It only took one ticket to win!” he said.

The same drawing produced two­—$10,000 winners, four—$2,000 winners, and 17—$800 winners in Wisconsin.

After a record run of 37 draws, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game rose to $1.0 Billion annuity ($776.6 Million cash) and was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24 and the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Megaplier does not apply to the jackpot.

