Wisconsin officials excited about COVID-19 vaccination progress

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 10 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 822,910 total shots according to the State Department of Health Services (DHS). Of the vaccinations already administered, 183,758 were the patient’s second of the two required doses the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to DHS, more than a third of Wisconsinites over 65 have gotten at least their first vaccine dose.

“We talk a lot about numbers when it comes to vaccine and that is because the more people we vaccinate the more effective the vaccine will be at preventing illness and protecting everyone in our state,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show the state has used more than 90 percent of its designated first doses. Overall, about three quarters of the state’s total vaccine supply has been used.

“Our vaccine is an historic and monumental undertaking for our state but folks, it’s what we said all along, ‘Get Wisconsin the supply and we will get shots in the arms,’” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said.

The governor also toured the state’s public vaccination site in Janesville Wednesday.

“This is the first of several planned community-based sites we plan to open especially as we receive more vaccine and can continue to expand our vaccination infrastructure. These sites will work in tandem with current vaccinators across the state to help get vaccines to local communities,” Evers said.

Willems Van Dijk said the state receives about 90,000 vaccine doses weekly. The state should receive an additional 18,000 weekly vaccines when the federal partnership with commercial pharmacies starts.

Despite recent success getting people vaccinated, the DHS said vaccine eligibility is limited to frontline healthcare workers, skilled nursing and long-term care facility residents, first responders and people over 65.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.