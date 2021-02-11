Advertisement

Woman to face charges following officer involved shooting at Days Inn

Katina Mulroy booking photo
Katina Mulroy booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau Police said a 35-year-old woman was taken to the Marathon County Jail following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 14 at the Days Inn in Rib Mountain.

Wausau Police referred charges for Katina Mulroy of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and criminal trespassing to the Marathon County District Attorney. She is expected to have a probable cause hearing on Friday, February 12th.

The Wausau Police Department along with Everest Metro Police Department investigated on behalf of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Mulroy had stayed at the hotel, overstayed and then showed a gun when hotel management asked her to leave. On January 14th, deputies negotiated with Mulroy for six hours and then encountered her in the second-floor hallway, where they said she had a semi-automatic handgun. She did not comply when law enforcement told her to drop the gun she had in both hands.

The investigation showed law enforcement first fired a “less than lethal round” hitting Mulroy. Police said she then raised the gun, pointed it in the direction of law enforcement and fired the gun. Law enforcement then fired their weapons, hitting Mulroy multiple times.

She refused to let go of the gun for several minutes until she finally got rid of the gun and law enforcement responded to her injuries.

The deputies who fired at Mulroy are identified as:

  • Marathon County Patrol Lieutenant Mark Wagers, 27 years of law enforcement experience
  • Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Kyle McMullen, 3 years of law enforcement experience
  • Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Olig, 11 years of law enforcement experience.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with WPD during this investigation.

