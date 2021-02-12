1 dead after Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a Monroe County crash happened Friday at 5:41 a.m. on I-90 near Tomah.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a 35-year-old from Sparta died and a 24-year-old male from Tomah was injured.

The initial investigation shows a Chevy Tahoe was driving east and lost control, most likely due to road conditions. The vehicle entered the median and then overturned and came to rest on the westbound side. The female was ejected.

A Dodge Charger driving west hit the woman.

