Advertisement

1 dead after Monroe County crash

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a Monroe County crash happened Friday at 5:41 a.m. on I-90 near Tomah.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a 35-year-old from Sparta died and a 24-year-old male from Tomah was injured.

The initial investigation shows a Chevy Tahoe was driving east and lost control, most likely due to road conditions. The vehicle entered the median and then overturned and came to rest on the westbound side. The female was ejected.

A Dodge Charger driving west hit the woman.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat

Latest News

A Mondovi house is considered a total lose after a fire broke out Thursday.
Mondovi house a total loss after fire
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/21/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/12/21)
2021 farm income projected to be lower than 2020