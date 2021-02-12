Altoona creates frosty fun for the community this February

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsinites searching for rays of warm sunshine will have to do some traveling. However, if you’re looking for little rays of happiness, the Frosty Fun Series in Altoona is a closer option.

“There’s going to be a tennis ball scavenger hunt at River Prairie Park and these tennis balls will be hidden all along the trail,” says City of Altoona Management Analyst Roy Atkinson. He says a successful scavenge gets you a chance to win prizes, like gift cards to Altoona businesses.

This is the beginning of outdoor recreation events the city has planned through the end of February. Interim Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire, Benny Anderson told WEAU,

“This is the first big event we’ve been able to do here for quite a while. We’re really excited to get back out and have people getting out and enjoying the parks and enjoying each other.”

Anderson says Visit Eau Claire has helped fund the event.

“It’s been incredibly important to have outdoor tourism and tourism in general especially in the winter to keep social isolation away and get people out and healthy in any winter, but especially a COVID winter where people are naturally kept apart a little more.”

Other events will include a crokicurl tournament, ice fishing, snowshoeing. and a first ever Jelly Bean Hill obstacle course. Atkinson says each activity was planned with social distancing in mind.

“We’re so excited to give residents opportunities to get outdoors. We are really excited to put on quality and safe events for the community.”

Atkinson says even in the frosty cold.

“In Wisconsin we’re tough and we’re going to get outside in a little bit colder than what we’re used to but still enjoy it,” said Anderson.

Both hope to see many come out bundled up and masked up throughout the month. To see how to join in on the frosty fun, and for a full list of the month long events you can click here.

