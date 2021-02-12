Chippewa Valley sends one of its own to this weekend’s Spartan Cup MMA Tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Saturday the Spartan Cup MMA Tournament is being held in Milwaukee and the Chippewa Valley has one of its own participating in the tournament. Sportscene 13′s Jessica Mendoza introduces us to a young fighter who’s going into the ring with high expectations.

Max Stary’s interest in mixed martial arts started at a young age. First with karate when he was eight years old, that eventually turned into jiu jitsu, wrestling, then kickboxing.

“I’m kind of a small kid so knowing how to defend myself is kind of important to me,” Stary said.

His size has been a factor in his sport, but has only pushed him to work harder according to his coach, Sam Gaier.

“He’s not any more athletic than any other kids but it’s his willingness to come in here outworking adults, a very very self motivated young man.”

Oh by the way, Stary is only 14 years old but trains, five nights a week, three hours per night with people twice his size.

“He’s in here training harder than a lot of the adults and definitely training harder than any other kid I’ve seen his age train,” Gaier said.

“It’s a little different when you’re training with adults because they are bigger and stronger so when you go against someone your size it’s a lot easier,” said Stary.

He’ll be doing just that on Saturday, in his first MMA tournament.

“I’m expecting him to do very well. He’s one of the most tactical practitioners in the gym. He has to be because he’s one of the smallest practitioners,” said Gaier.

As Stary see’s it, this is just the beginning, he’s got big dreams of going to the UFC and becoming a champion.

“The people who succeed in MMA are the people who don’t make excuses,” Stary says.

