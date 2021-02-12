Advertisement

City takes action against PFAS manufacturers

The La Crosse Common Council unanimously voted Thursday night to retain two law firms and more forward with a proposed lawsuit.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The City of La Crosse is stepping up to take legal action against chemical companies linked to the PFAS problem on French Island.

The La Crosse Common Council unanimously voted last night to retain two law firms - Crueger & Dickinson, LLC and Napoli Shkolnik, PLLC - and more forward with a proposed lawsuit.

This comes after French Island residents filed claims against the city earlier this week.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, however, says people should stand with them and hold the right party accountable.

“We are all victims of the manufactured substances,” said Kabat. “I would encourage those residents to work with us and join our efforts to go after the manufacturers of these chemicals, that would make a lot more sense. It appears the manufacturers have known for quite some time that these chemicals were harmful, so that’s why it’s important that the city put together action against them.”

The La Crosse Regional Airport, which is owned by the city, was required by the Federal Aviation Administration to use the firefighting foam, which contained PFAS.

Mayor Kabat says they plan to start working with the two firms in the next couple weeks.

