Advertisement

Cold weather continues to impact outdoor gear share in Eau Claire

Pinhurst Park outdoor skating rink after sunset, Sunday.
Pinhurst Park outdoor skating rink after sunset, Sunday.(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the continuing bitter cold temperatures, gear share will be unavailable at Pinehurst Park on Thursday, February 11 through Monday February 15, 2021.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry says while the extremely cold temperatures impacts its ability to provide outdoor gear, indoor open skating sessions are an alternative option.

Sessions are scheduled at Hobbs Ice Arena on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Admission is $4 per person, limit 30 patrons per session.

Please contact Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry at (715) 839-5032 with questions.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Max Stary
Chippewa Valley sends one of its own to this weekend’s Spartan Cup MMA Tournament
Paying the Bills: How Landlords are Dealing with the Pandemic
Paying the Bills: How Landlords are Dealing with the Pandemic
Golden Apple Awards Robbins Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Robbins Elementary School