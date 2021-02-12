Cold weather continues to impact outdoor gear share in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the continuing bitter cold temperatures, gear share will be unavailable at Pinehurst Park on Thursday, February 11 through Monday February 15, 2021.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry says while the extremely cold temperatures impacts its ability to provide outdoor gear, indoor open skating sessions are an alternative option.

Sessions are scheduled at Hobbs Ice Arena on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Admission is $4 per person, limit 30 patrons per session.

Please contact Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry at (715) 839-5032 with questions.

