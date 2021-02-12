DHS: 213,571 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show COVID-19 virus cases and deaths continue trending down as the state set a new record for completing vaccinations.

Friday, the state received 5,545 results for people being tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time. Not quite 17% of these (16.92%) were positive, the lowest positivity rate by that measure since late September. That identified 938 new cases in 68 counties. It’s the sixth time in 7 days the number of new cases was below 1,000, a streak Wisconsin hasn’t seen since September 8. The 7-day average fell to 832, which is the lowest 7-day average since September 5. The DHS is emphasizing the positivity rate for all tests -- that is, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, such as health care workers and recovering COVID-19 patients-- and by that measure, the 7-day average positivity rate has fallen to 3.4% as of Thursday, the latest data available.

For a second day, the state added the deaths of 11 more people to COVID-19′s death toll, which stands at 6,151. The deaths were in Calumet, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marathon, Milwaukee, Oneida (2), Portage, Vilas and Winnebago counties. The 7-day average slipped to 19 deaths per day, a rate last seen on October 16. So, key metrics are falling to 4- and 5-month lows.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations are reaching new highs. The DHS says 213,571 people have now received the second and final dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That’s 16,580 more than reported Thursday, a record one-day increase. This brings us to about 3.7% of the state’s population fully vaccinated.

At this current pace, Wisconsin could reach 1 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines early next week, including first and second doses. The state says vaccinators have administered 901,333 total doses over the past 2 months. That’s almost 41,000 more shots than reported a day ago (40,944). These numbers may reflect shots given over the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS further reports 55 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That helped bring the 7-day average down to 66 new patients per day. That’s almost a 5-month low as well. A total 25,197 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 53 weeks, or 4.5% of all cases.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there were still 489 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday among the state’s 134 hospitals, with 129 in intensive care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 270 ICU beds (18.4%) and 2,200 (19.7%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,225 cases (+8) (74 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,304 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,954 cases (+10) (87 deaths)

Clark – 3,136 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,168 cases (+12) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,826 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,567 cases (+7) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,008 cases (+12) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,204 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 791 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,405 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,455 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,244 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,781 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,344 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,791 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,266 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,600 cases (+17) (72 deaths)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.