EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Melissa Nissen at Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. I would like to nominate Dr. Nissen and her staff for the wonderful care I received during the Covid-19 pandemic. She went out of her way to get me scheduled for surgery when operations were being put on hold. I would also like to thank Dr. Nisson and her staff for the excellent care that I received and the communication they had with my wife during my surgery.

Mark Wampole

