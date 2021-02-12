Advertisement

DR. MELISSA NISSEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Melissa Nissen at Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.  I would like to nominate Dr. Nissen and her staff for the wonderful care I received during the Covid-19 pandemic.  She went out of her way to get me scheduled for surgery when operations were being put on hold.  I would also like to thank Dr. Nisson and her staff for the excellent care that I received and the communication they had with my wife during my surgery.

Mark Wampole

