Advertisement

Flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are just a few days away from Valentine’s Day which means, local flower shops are getting busy for the big day. Since the holiday falls on a Sunday, a lot of deliveries are going out starting Friday through the weekend.

At Chippewa Valley Floral they have taken a lot of orders for the classic rose bouquets but also they are seeing many people set a price point and letting the florists get creative.

The ongoing pandemic has caused some staffing issues in the industry. There are new guidelines to follow, there will be no contact deliveries and there is a shortage in the flower supply nationwide this year.

There is still time to order flowers but don’t wait any longer to get your order in. “We will just keep on making them until we run out of pass out,” said Kadie Schultz, the owner of Chippewa Valley Floral. “Get them in as soon as possible, we do still have flowers but when they are gone, they are gone so we will just keep making them until we run out,”

Schultz also wants to remind people if you do order flowers to be delivered make sure you know what time the person receiving the flowers will be home because it is too frigid cold to leave them outside.

If flowers aren’t what you are looking for this Valentine’s Day, Chippewa Valley Floral also offers candy bouquets and beef stick bouquets that they have partnered with other local businesses to provide.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/12/21)
2021 farm income projected to be lower than 2020
SportScene 13 Thrusday
SportScene 13 Thrusday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN