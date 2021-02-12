Flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are just a few days away from Valentine’s Day which means, local flower shops are getting busy for the big day. Since the holiday falls on a Sunday, a lot of deliveries are going out starting Friday through the weekend.

At Chippewa Valley Floral they have taken a lot of orders for the classic rose bouquets but also they are seeing many people set a price point and letting the florists get creative.

The ongoing pandemic has caused some staffing issues in the industry. There are new guidelines to follow, there will be no contact deliveries and there is a shortage in the flower supply nationwide this year.

There is still time to order flowers but don’t wait any longer to get your order in. “We will just keep on making them until we run out of pass out,” said Kadie Schultz, the owner of Chippewa Valley Floral. “Get them in as soon as possible, we do still have flowers but when they are gone, they are gone so we will just keep making them until we run out,”

Schultz also wants to remind people if you do order flowers to be delivered make sure you know what time the person receiving the flowers will be home because it is too frigid cold to leave them outside.

If flowers aren’t what you are looking for this Valentine’s Day, Chippewa Valley Floral also offers candy bouquets and beef stick bouquets that they have partnered with other local businesses to provide.

