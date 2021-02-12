Advertisement

Four La Crosse police officers receive promotion

The Police and Fire Board approved the promotions this week, and a formal ceremony is set to...
The Police and Fire Board approved the promotions this week, and a formal ceremony is set to take place in April.(La Crosse Police)
By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Four La Crosse police officers will soon be moving up in the ranks.

Three female officers and one male officer have been promoted.

Avrie Schott will be a captain, Linnea Miller moves up to lieutenant.

Brooke Petaska and Corey Brandl step up as sergeants.

Police chief Shawn Kudron says he’s proud of the efforts each has taken on for both the department and community.

“Really it’s no surprise, they’ve done such a tremendous job throughout their careers,” said Kudron. “They’ve really distinguished themselves for the activities they’ve done, but also how they’ve prepared themselves for taking on additional responsibilities.”

The Police and Fire Board approved the promotions this week, and a formal ceremony is set to take place sometime in April.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat

Latest News

Golden Apple Awards: Northwoods Elementary School (2/12/21)
Golden Apple Awards: Northwoods Elementary School (2/12/21)
State Superintendent Candidate Makes Stop In Eau Claire (2/12/21)
State Superintendent Candidate Makes Stop In Eau Claire (2/12/21)
Eau Claire shooting
One person dead, another in custody following Eau Claire shooting
How Cold Temperatures Impact Construction (2/12/21)
How Cold Temperatures Impact Construction (2/12/21)
COVID-19 Long Haulers: Loss/Changes Of Smell & Taste (2/12/21)
COVID-19 Long Haulers: Loss/Changes Of Smell & Taste (2/12/21)