Four La Crosse police officers receive promotion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Four La Crosse police officers will soon be moving up in the ranks.

Three female officers and one male officer have been promoted.

Avrie Schott will be a captain, Linnea Miller moves up to lieutenant.

Brooke Petaska and Corey Brandl step up as sergeants.

Police chief Shawn Kudron says he’s proud of the efforts each has taken on for both the department and community.

“Really it’s no surprise, they’ve done such a tremendous job throughout their careers,” said Kudron. “They’ve really distinguished themselves for the activities they’ve done, but also how they’ve prepared themselves for taking on additional responsibilities.”

The Police and Fire Board approved the promotions this week, and a formal ceremony is set to take place sometime in April.

