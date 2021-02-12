Advertisement

How cold temperatures impact construction

By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Even as every year is different, winter weather is a constant in western Wisconsin. That’s something they try to plan for said Eric Hayden a general superintendent for Market and Johnson.

“When we’re doing our schedules, we know when we can expect it to get cold, so we’re looking at getting the walls up, windows closed in whether it’s temporary closers you know, doors closed up, so that we can keep the areas from freezing up and keep people working,” Hayden said.

Hayden said when they see a cold stretch coming up, they’ll hold off on tasks they can do indoors for those bitter days.

Since they often can move workers from outside projects to warmer ones, a big challenge for winter construction comes down to equipment.

“Most companies won’t let us start their rented equipment below zero, and that goes for our equipment too,” Hayden said. “If it is not zero and rising, then we do have a protocol that we can’t start.”

Another problem: construction materials.

Materials that flex or are adhesive also have their own limitations to the cold.

Despite what they can do to adapt to the weather, sometimes they do have to take a day off.

“If the productivity and the equipment likelihood of having negative effects on the job are too high, let’s just pull back, and we’ll come back, and we’ll get after it as soon as we can,” Hayden said.

Hayden said this cold weather has lasted a bit longer than expected pushing some of their projects back four or five days.

However, Hayden isn’t too worried. He said they’ll be able to catch up when more mild temperatures return.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat

Latest News

Golden Apple Awards: Northwoods Elementary School (2/12/21)
Golden Apple Awards: Northwoods Elementary School (2/12/21)
State Superintendent Candidate Makes Stop In Eau Claire (2/12/21)
State Superintendent Candidate Makes Stop In Eau Claire (2/12/21)
Eau Claire shooting
One person dead, another in custody following Eau Claire shooting
How Cold Temperatures Impact Construction (2/12/21)
How Cold Temperatures Impact Construction (2/12/21)
COVID-19 Long Haulers: Loss/Changes Of Smell & Taste (2/12/21)
COVID-19 Long Haulers: Loss/Changes Of Smell & Taste (2/12/21)