How cold temperatures impact construction

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Even as every year is different, winter weather is a constant in western Wisconsin. That’s something they try to plan for said Eric Hayden a general superintendent for Market and Johnson.

“When we’re doing our schedules, we know when we can expect it to get cold, so we’re looking at getting the walls up, windows closed in whether it’s temporary closers you know, doors closed up, so that we can keep the areas from freezing up and keep people working,” Hayden said.

Hayden said when they see a cold stretch coming up, they’ll hold off on tasks they can do indoors for those bitter days.

Since they often can move workers from outside projects to warmer ones, a big challenge for winter construction comes down to equipment.

“Most companies won’t let us start their rented equipment below zero, and that goes for our equipment too,” Hayden said. “If it is not zero and rising, then we do have a protocol that we can’t start.”

Another problem: construction materials.

Materials that flex or are adhesive also have their own limitations to the cold.

Despite what they can do to adapt to the weather, sometimes they do have to take a day off.

“If the productivity and the equipment likelihood of having negative effects on the job are too high, let’s just pull back, and we’ll come back, and we’ll get after it as soon as we can,” Hayden said.

Hayden said this cold weather has lasted a bit longer than expected pushing some of their projects back four or five days.

However, Hayden isn’t too worried. He said they’ll be able to catch up when more mild temperatures return.

