EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jennifer Insteness for the Sunshine Award. Jennifer makes herself available at all hours to her patients and the nursing staff working with them. She truly is dedicated to helping others.

Jen has gone above and beyond in her duties as a nurse practitioner. She has made herself available to our team in a challenging time and is willing to go out of her way to make our jobs easier.

Thank you so much for the great care and compassion you show for all our residents at Heritage Court Memory Care and for staying up late so you could help me address the change of status of our residents. You were not on-call that evening but you were willing to help and went above and beyond your call of duty. Words can not express how thankful and blessed we are for having you as a provider.

Trissa Reinhardt, Sara Starck, and Aida Camay

