Advertisement

Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients before they develop sever symptoms.(Mayo Clinic Health Sytem)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 700 people in the Chippewa Valley have received monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments from Mayo Clinic Health System.

Since the FDA approved an emergency use authorization for the treatment in Nov. 2020, the health system has been using it to treat high-risk virus patients.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are designed to keep people out of the hospital. According to the FDA, they are proteins made in a lab designed to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

Mayo Clinic Eau Claire physician assistant Lori Arndt said they’re meant to kick start the immune system.

“It blocks the virus from attaching to your cells and prevents you from developing severe COVID symptoms,” she said.

In mid-January, Bob and Joyce Wachsmuth tested positive for COVID-19. Bob Wachsmuth, 70, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a type of lung disease. After his positive test, a Mayo Clinic doctor saw his file and recommended he receive monoclonal antibodies.

“I had more of a feeling of relief that because I had these underlying things, this was available to me and probably would hasten the recovery and keep me out of the out of the hospital or shorten the stay,” Bob Wachsmuth said.

A cancer survivor, Joyce Wachsmuth, 67, also qualified for the treatment. As a retired nurse, she didn’t think twice about whether to take the experimental therapy.

“I had such severe pain in my body and joints that anything that would give me relief was very much appreciated,” she said.

Hours after receiving the hour-long infusion, Joyce Wachsmuth said the pain started to subside.

“It was very prompt that those monoclonal antibodies were doing their job,” she said.

But most importantly for Bob and Joyce Wachsmuth, they’re feeling better.

“I feel like COVID hit kind of like a long time ago actually when I put it all into perspective even though it’s only been three weeks,” Joyce Wachsmuth said.

“I’m feeling good. Like I said, it doesn’t feel like it’s that short time,” Bob Wachsmuth said.

Arndt said a vast majority of patients who received monoclonal antibodies avoided hospitalization.

Though patients receive the infusion in the hospital, they can home later that day.

Arndt said patients who receive monoclonal antibodies must wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
UWEB lab
UWEC student research team stunned by findings on alcohol’s effect on aged brains

Latest News

Max Stary
Chippewa Valley sends one of its own to this weekend’s Spartan Cup MMA Tournament
Paying the Bills: How Landlords are Dealing with the Pandemic
Paying the Bills: How Landlords are Dealing with the Pandemic
Golden Apple Awards Robbins Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Robbins Elementary School
UWEC Students Protest Racism on Campus
UWEC Students Protest Racism on Campus