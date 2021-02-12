Advertisement

Mondovi house a total loss after fire

A Mondovi house is considered a total lose after a fire broke out Thursday.
A Mondovi house is considered a total lose after a fire broke out Thursday.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mondovi house and the contents inside have been considered a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday.

The Buffalo County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call Thursday at 5:09 p.m. for a house fire on Eau Claire Street in Mondovi.

Officials say they found several people outside upon arrival, they said the 41-year-old homeowner and his 12-year-old son were out of the home and safe.

There was heavy smoke coming from the house.

Attempted were made to remove all the pets from the home but one was not located.

The fire is still under investigation.

