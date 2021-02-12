Northwoods Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and WEAU are proud to honor a staff member at Northwoods Elementary who is without question the “face of the school”.

We had to use the backdoor to surprise Northwoods secretary Laura Svoma. Principal Luke Stordahl, along with many of the students and staff gave Mrs. Svoma a standing ovation for her 23 years of dedication to the school. Laura says while it’s been a trying year for everyone, it’s easier with the people she considers her ‘second’ family.

“Working with the kids and having the staff this year, peers, kind of becomes your second family. So I really after 23 years I enjoy coming to work every day. I’m truly overwhelmed and honored and blessed to work with all my staff and the kids and it’s just rewarding every day to come to work,” says Svoma.

Stordahl adds, “I don’t think it’s underestimated that Laura is the ‘heart and soul’ of the school. Really she is the first person that our families meet, she’s the first person that they talk to when they are coming to school here, she sees the kids here through kindergarten on their way to middle school and it’s one of those things, just an indispensable person.”

