Some students express concerns despite UW-Eau Claire’s focused efforts to keep COVID-19 off campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire laid out its Blugold Flight Plan at the beginning of the fall semester in efforts to minimize COVID-19 spread on campus.

The plan includes frequent testing for staff and students living both on and off campus, social distancing, sanitation stations, frequent communication and an app for students to track their testing and overall health status.

Two weeks into the spring semester, Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, says the school is seeing positive results.

“Our students are very caring. As I walk around campus I see really excellent practices by students and faculty.”

Crickette says university staff are also working to keep people accountable and checking up on those who are not using the app to track their testing.

However for some students like UW-Eau Claire senior Andrew Vick, the university’s efforts are not enough.

“It feels like a lot of the times they don’t talk to us and we would just like a little better knowledge of what is going on and if they are aware of the things we are seeing,” Vick says.

Lexi Kane, also a senior at UW-Eau Claire says she has been sticking to online classes, concerned about peers participating in unsafe activities off campus.

“The university can say they are doing all of these things but it is hard thinking about how many times rooms are used, who is going in and sanitizing them,” Kane says. “And then you see all these snapchats of people out at the bars.”

Crickette says while there is not much the university can do about off campus activities, some things they can do is focus on education about best health practices and creating accessibility to testing.

“All of those points are opportunities to raise the consciousness of all of the students,” she says.

Crickette encourages anyone concerned with how the university is handling COVID-19 to contact the Office of the Chancellor.

According to UW-Eau Claire’s COVID-19 dashboard, an average of about 800 people were tested each day in the last week. As of February 11, three tests have come back positive this month.

To learn more about the university’s efforts to fight the virus click here.

