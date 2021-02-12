Advertisement

Staff shortage at Wisconsin prisons costing taxpayers $60M

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A staffing shortage at Wisconsin prisons is pushing corrections officers to work long hours, costing taxpayers at least $60 million in overtime pay.

Data from the state Department of Corrections shows roughly 15% of corrections officers positions are unfilled at Wisconsin’s prisons.

The problem is currently most severe at Waupun Correctional Institution where 40% of jobs are vacant.

The Wisconsin Public Radio reported that during a committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Michael Schraa questioned whether the situation was reaching a crisis.

The DOC is requesting around $88.3 million annually, which includes salary and fringe benefits, under the next state budget due to an expected increase in overtime costs and compensation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Shane Larson, owner of Under Aire Heating and Cooling installs a new furnace for a Rice Lake...
Small business owner gifts a furnace to Rice Lake family without heat
Taylor has never missed a day of school in her entire career.
Cumberland High School senior has never missed a day of school in her life

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thrusday
SportScene 13 Thrusday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Immanuel hosts Independence.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 11th
UW-Eau Claire Students Concerned About COVID-19 Prevention
UW-Eau Claire Students Concerned About COVID-19 Prevention
The grad student said he's been hoping to compete on the show for years.
UW-Madison grad student competes on Jeopardy!