State superintendent candidate visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A candidate running for state superintendent made a stop in Eau Claire Friday.

Troy Gunderson is a Colfax native who has spent over 35 years working in public education.

Seven of those years were as a teacher, 16 as a principal, and the last 12 as a superintendent in West Salem before recently retiring.

He says he is running to give back to students across the state and to address the inequities he has seen while campaigning for state superintendent.

“The more you travel the state, you see how wonderful people are, but you also see the inequities. Our financial system has winners and losers, the way in which we address race has winners and losers and it’s really time for the entire state of Wisconsin to come together, stop for a minute and say, ok what is the role of public education moving our state forward.”

Wisconsinites will vote for their state superintendent on the February 16 primary and the top two vote getters will move on and face off in the general election on April 6.

