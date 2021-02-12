Wisconsin receives grant for 988, National Suicide Prevention lifeline calling code

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin has received a $171,701 grant that will implement a plan for 9-8-8, the new calling code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The free service for those in emotional distress will be effective July 2022. Until this service is implemented, people are still asked to call 800-273-8255.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.