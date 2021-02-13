Advertisement

Black History Month: Remembering Dr. King’s visit to Wausau in 1967

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May 12, 2021, will mark 54 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited UW-Marathon County, now known as UWSP at Wausau.

During a “college tour” in the Midwest at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. King added UW-Marathon County to his list of schools to speak to the students, faculty, and staff.

“I don’t know the problems of the local communities here,” Dr. King said. “I make it a practice to speak at as many schools, colleges, and universities that I can throughout the course of the year. This is the practice I’ve followed for several years.”

At East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, just walking distance from campus, hundreds of students gathered to hear Dr. King speak.

Student Body President of 1967 Dr. Jim Perry says he remembers the students eager to hear Dr. King’s message.

“This was kind of like a state holiday for us in some respects,” Dr. Perry said.

His friends, he remembers, knew the day would be significant in Wausau’s history.

“I think it had a significant impact on the people that I hung around with,” Dr. Perry explained, “because you could just tell that they felt that they were in the presence of somebody of true history.”

Dr. Perry says he’s amazed that the content of Dr. King’s speech in 1967 at UW-Marathon County is still applicable to today, several years later.

“I’m struck by so much of what he said was a problem of injustice in 1967,” Dr. Perry said, “is still a problem of injustice 54 years later.”

Just a year after Dr. King’s visit to Wausau, he was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Perry says he remembers his classmates being saddened by his assassination but honored to have been in his presence a year earlier.

