Chocolate truffles are Wisconsinites’ favorite Valentine’s Day candy, analysis shows

Lago's: Chocolate Truffles shot
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to what candy Wisconsinites love the most on Valentine’s Day, we have two words for you- chocolate truffles.

Zippia conducted an analysis using Google Trends to find out what kind of candy residents love the most, and determined that truffles were the candy that peaked in its search volume two weeks ahead of the holiday.

Louisiana, Connecticut and New Hampshire all agreed with Wisconsin that chocolate truffles were the way to go on Valentine’s Day.

The company also found that 45 out of the 50 states prefer chocolate when it comes to their Valentine’s Day candy, with exceptions including conversation hearts and candy necklaces.

The most popular Valentine’s Day candy was chocolate covered strawberries- which the company noted was a controversial add-in to decide if they considered these to be candy. Chocolate roses and M&M’s tied for second place, the study notes.

