One person dead, another in custody following Eau Claire shooting

Eau Claire shooting
Eau Claire shooting(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Eau Claire. Deputy Chief Derek Thomas with the Eau Claire Police Department says it happened shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, February 12 in the 500 block of Dodge Street.

Officers found a male in a home with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Deputy Chief Thomas says a short time later, officers were approached by a man saying he was responsible for the shooting. 55-year-old Selwyn G. Smith was taken into custody and is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail.

At this time, statements indicate the two people knew each other. Deputy Chief Thomas says there are no other people being sought in connection to this case.

No motive for the shooting is known at this time. The victim isn’t being identified until family members can be notified.

