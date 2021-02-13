Advertisement

ECCHA extends Prevent a Litter Month through March

ECCHA promotion
ECCHA promotion(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an attempt to help control pet populations, the Eau Claire County Humane Association is helping people save money on spays and neuters.

Prevent a Litter Month takes place in February and the humane association partners with veterinarians in the area to give $25 off the surgery to fix your pet.

Humane Association Operations Director Karen Rabideaux says the 80 animals currently in their care is only a small portion of the animals in need of shelter.

This operation can not only help prevent accidental litters, but also can help your pet stay healthy.

Rabideaux  told WEAU,

“This year has been different than years in the past so we are extending prevent a litter month through march so we started February 1st and we are going through March 31st and able to get more pets altered because vets are backed up with spays and neuters in general so hopefully they can get their appointments in March and get their pets in.”

For a list of participating veterinarians and instructions to get the coupon click here

